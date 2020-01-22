RHC Capital (CVE:RHC) Trading 8.3% Higher

RHC Capital Corp (CVE:RHC) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 77,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 103,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

RHC Capital Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

RHC Capital Corporation explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Southern Saskatchewan. It holds 572 sections covering an area of 366,217 acres of helium land. RHC Capital Corporation is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

