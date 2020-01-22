Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.69

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and traded as high as $107.13. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 1,187,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of A$96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

