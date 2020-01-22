Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,639 ($61.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,454.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,329.51. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

