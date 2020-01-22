Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $249,243.00 and approximately $1,925.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.03655647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

