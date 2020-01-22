RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

RMR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. RMR Group has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $77.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

