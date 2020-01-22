Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as low as $17.70. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1,085,248 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

In other news, insider Stewart MacDonald bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,790 shares of company stock worth $1,565,354.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

