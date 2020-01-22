Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $200.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

