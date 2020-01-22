Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

ROOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.97. 16,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and a P/E ratio of 98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.77.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

