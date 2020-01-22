Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 820 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,746,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

