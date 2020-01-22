Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 9,841,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,731,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

