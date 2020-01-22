Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Metlife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,696,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,545,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 1,821,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.