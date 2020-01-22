Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.76 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,166,000 after acquiring an additional 303,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,652,000 after buying an additional 2,416,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,778,000 after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 622,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

