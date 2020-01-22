Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $3.21 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of WTFC traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

