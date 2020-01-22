Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 673,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.84 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

