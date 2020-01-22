Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.67

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.67 and traded as high as $107.27. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $107.06, with a volume of 1,945,004 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.