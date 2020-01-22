Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Micro Capital Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,072. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

