RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 618 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.59. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 674 ($8.87).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

In other news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total value of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

