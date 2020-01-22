S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,446. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

