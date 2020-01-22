S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,602. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

