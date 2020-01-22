S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,124,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.06 and its 200 day moving average is $290.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

