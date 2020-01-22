S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Capital One Financial makes up 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

COF traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. 364,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

