SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.06

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.44. SAExploration shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 29,981 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAExploration during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAExploration during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SAExploration by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

