SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.06

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.44. SAExploration shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 29,981 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.
About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
