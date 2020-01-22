Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post $51.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.12 million and the lowest is $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $185.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of SB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

