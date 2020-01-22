salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

NYSE:CRM opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $609,486,000 after buying an additional 483,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,373,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

