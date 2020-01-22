Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

