SaluS 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,387.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SaluS has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $13,387.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00032433 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,604.69 or 1.00147994 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

