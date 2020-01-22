Santa Monica Partners LP Sells 72,623 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Santa Monica Partners LP cut its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 72,623 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse accounts for 1.2% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $164,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 641.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 65,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.