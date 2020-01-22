Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Boosted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,200. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

