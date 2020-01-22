Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 3,006 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

