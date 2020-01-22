Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 6,569 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 6,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,322. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

