Savior LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.74. 61,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.