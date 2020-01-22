Savior LLC Invests $3.47 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises about 4.6% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned 1.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 623.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,592. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $232.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.