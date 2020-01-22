Savior LLC Invests $828,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. 32,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

