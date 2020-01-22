Savior LLC Invests $93,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.18. 829,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $237.27 and a 12-month high of $352.37. The firm has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

