Savior LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 764.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. 149,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.