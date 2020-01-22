Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 4,702 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,803. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $96.47 and a one year high of $118.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

