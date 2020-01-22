Savior LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.32. 72,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,636. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

