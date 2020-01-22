Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,038,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,778,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 7,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,069. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.