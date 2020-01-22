Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 785,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.