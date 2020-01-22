Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,892 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 263,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,300,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 3,159,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,950. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.