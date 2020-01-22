Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 274,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,582. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

