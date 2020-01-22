Scry.info Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $353,239.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $353,239.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.03524353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00204055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00130323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

