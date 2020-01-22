SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 2709582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The firm had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SEA by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,738,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SEA by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,601,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

