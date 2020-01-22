Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Seacor’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Seacor has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $849.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seacor by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

