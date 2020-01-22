SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 359,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

