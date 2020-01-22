SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 138.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,268 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $803,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

