SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

TIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 37,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.