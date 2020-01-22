SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $60.88. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,600. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.