SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. 1,124,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,664. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

