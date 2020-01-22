SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

